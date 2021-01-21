Chobani Just Launched a Line of Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffees

Famed for its Greek yogurt, New York State food company Chobani also runs a brisk protein drink, oat milk, and creamer line. And now, continuing in that vein, it’s adding ready-to-drink iced coffee to its lineup.

"Chobani Coffee is crafted from single origin 100% Arabica beans, geared for the passionate coffee drinker looking for cold-press brews who love the added taste of creamers made from farm fresh milk and oat milk," Peter McGuinness, Chobani’s President and COO, said in a statement.