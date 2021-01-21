News

Chobani Just Launched a Line of Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffees

The yogurt company has entered the brew business.

By Thrillist News

Published on 1/21/2021 at 5:33 PM

Chobani's new ready-to drink coffee in its container and in a glass with ice.
Chobani

Famed for its Greek yogurt, New York State food company Chobani also runs a brisk protein drink, oat milk, and creamer line. And now, continuing in that vein, it’s adding ready-to-drink iced coffee to its lineup. 

"Chobani Coffee is crafted from single origin 100% Arabica beans, geared for the passionate coffee drinker looking for cold-press brews who love the added taste of creamers made from farm fresh milk and oat milk," Peter McGuinness, Chobani’s President and COO, said in a statement.

Courtesy of Chobani

Chobani’s four new brews include Cold Brew Pure Black, Cold Brew with Sweet Creamer, Cold Brew with Vanilla, and Cold Brew with Oat Milk. The company said 32-ounce bottles retail for about $4.50 apiece. 

