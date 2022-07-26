The Choco Taco Is Officially Discontinued and Ice Cream Will Never Be the Same

The Choco Taco is dead. Long live the Choco Taco.

The company confirmed on July 25 that the iconic Klondike ice cream treat was discontinued. It was available for around 40 years, having been released in the early '80s, a representative tells Thrillist. And now ice cream trucks will never be the same. They will never again dish out chocolate-swirled ice cream in a cone bent into the shape of a hard taco shell. Presumably, the same can be said of Taco Bell, which briefly put the Choco Taco back on its menus for the first time in seven years earlier in 2022.

"Over the past two years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," a Klondike brand representative tells Thrillist. "A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco."

Though, for those who have had their world shattered by this news, that representative told CNN there are still Choco Tacos out in the wild. If you need one last delicious ice cream taco, you might be able to find them in stock, but they will not be re-stocked once they are gone.

The individuals lamenting the death of the Choco Taco on social media—and there are many—will miss the nostalgia of a unique treat. But it also was a marvel of ice cream engineering. It almost evenly distributed nuts, chocolate, crunchy cone (except when it was soggy), and ice cream in every bite. The Choco Taco deserves to be remembered in the pantheon of great American inventions alongside the jet ski, T-shirt cannon, toe socks, and the practice of discontinuing classic food items that aren't selling as well as they used to be only to bring them back by "popular demand" at a later date.

Good night, sweet Choco Taco. You will be missed.

h/t CNN