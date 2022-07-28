Chocolate-Covered Blueberries Get Recalled Over Allergen Issues

Wilbur's of Maine Chocolate Confections is issuing a recall for one of its chocolate products due to the potential presence of undeclared allergens.

The company has recalled eight-ounce packages of its milk chocolate-covered blueberries. The blueberry pouches may accidentally contain undeclared chocolate-covered almonds, which could be a life-threatening problem for individuals with nut allergies.

A customer contacted the company after finding chocolate-covered almonds in a package of chocolate-covered blueberries, the company said in its notice, which was shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Wilbur's adds that the problem arose from a "temporary breakdown" in the packaging process. That issue has since been corrected. It further states that it has received no reports of individuals having an adverse reaction to the mislabeled food.

The recalled resealable zippered pouches bear the UPC code "81321300430" and an expiration date of April 5, 2023.

The packages were distributed to retail stores throughout New England. They were also available nationwide through mail order purchases. The recalled packages can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. More details, including product images, can be found on the FDA website.