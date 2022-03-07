Chocolate Sold at Sprouts Is Being Recalled

Torn & Glasser, a California-based company, is recalling 231 cases of its Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries.

The products, which are exclusively sold at Sprouts Farmers Market locations, have been misbranded. The chocolates “may also contain Dark Chocolate Almonds,” according to a notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The misbranding has the potential to lead to serious, even life-threatening, reactions for anyone who is allergic to nuts. The specific product is Sprouts Farmers Market Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries in a 12-ounce package. The recalled chocolates have a sell-by date of 07/24/2022.

The chocolate-covered cherries were mixed with chocolate-covered almonds, which triggered the recall. “Subsequent investigation indicates that some Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds were used for Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries by production personnel,” per the notice.

The recall arrives a bit late. The notice says Sprouts began selling the affected lots on November 3, 2021. They were sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah.

If you have them at home, the FDA encourages you to throw them out or return them to a Sprouts store.