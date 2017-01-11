Chocolate Covered Strawberry is Oreo's Newest Flavor

Oreos never get old, especially when they’re reinvented in so many incredible, yet totally simplistic ways. The newest flavor devised by the snack-geniuses at Nabisco is Chocolate-Covered Strawberry -- you know, that fruit-confection that sounds weird until you actually try it -- and it’s already hitting select store shelves.

According to Junk Banter, the site that reports on all manner of things from the junk-food universe, Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Oreos will feature exactly what you’d expect: Two chocolate cookie wafers with chocolate frosting in the middle, all tied together by a tasteful smidgen of strawberry creme. We imagine you could waste a lot of time devouring box after box of these bad-boys.

