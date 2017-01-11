Chocolate Covered Strawberry is Oreo's Newest Flavor

Oreos never get old, especially when they’re reinvented in so many incredible, yet totally simplistic ways. The newest flavor devised by the snack-geniuses at Nabisco is Chocolate-Covered Strawberry -- you know, that fruit-confection that sounds weird until you actually try it -- and it’s already hitting select store shelves.
According to Junk Banter, the site that reports on all manner of things from the junk-food universe, Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Oreos will feature exactly what you’d expect: Two chocolate cookie wafers with chocolate frosting in the middle, all tied together by a tasteful smidgen of strawberry creme. We imagine you could waste a lot of time devouring box after box of these bad-boys.
Oreo likes to experiment, and we’ve seen no shortage of fun cookies this year: There’s been Swedish Fish Oreos, Apple Pie Oreos, Hot CoCoa Oreos and even Oreo Cookie Vodka shots. The company also upped the ante by devising a straight-up sinful item with a German chocolate candy bar.
Just in case you’re searching for these cookies all over your local supermarket to no avail, the hedonists at Delish already taste-tested them, noting a powerful after-taste. Then, if you’re still in a fit of Oreo-euphoria, peruse our definitive rankings of every Oreo in existence. You’ll probably feel like snacking afterward.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.