Chocolate Dunkaroos Are Officially Heading Back to Stores

A lot has changed since childhood. We can drive, drink alcohol (not at the same time), stay up until 4 am just because. But there's one thing that's remained the same since the days of bedtimes. That, my friends, is our obsession with Dunkaroos. And now, a year after the '90s fave made its triumphant return to aisles, the brand is bringing back the chocolate version, too.

Chocolate Dunkaroos, which feature the OG vanilla cookies with a milk chocolate frosting, are returning to ignite your cravings and nostalgia. So here's the deal: the ready-to-dunk cookies are hitting grocery and select convenience stores nationwide beginning in July. You can snag the treat for $1.79 per 1.5-ounce tray.