Hilarious Chocolate Fountain Fail Looks Like Bubbling Poop

There are plenty of aphorisms about the importance of following directions, though none may ever be as powerful as the visual atrocity that occurs when you fail to properly load a chocolate fountain. That's at least the takeaway from a recent Reddit post, featuring a holiday party chocolate fountain gone wrong. Very wrong.
Reddit user mike_pants posted a short GIF of what was presumably intended to be a chocolate fountain at a holiday party he attended. However, unlike a properly functioning dessert fountain with ooey-gooey melted chocolate cascading from tier to tier, it was an epic, hilariously disgusting disaster that can really only be described in one word: diarrhetic.
It's unclear what exactly went wrong here, though some preliminary research on the websites of several chocolate fountain manufacturers suggests it was likely a viscosity issue caused by either using the wrong kind of chocolate or under-melting it before filling the base. However, as gross as the incident may have been, it inspired some brilliant ideas from fellow Redditors, who have subsequently proposed a wide range of fountains for similarly goopy foodstuffs like clam chowder, sloppy joe, and chili.
Frankly, they may be onto something.
