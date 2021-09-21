Chocolate Milk Is Being Recalled After Bad Lab Results

Milk can certainly go bad, but you don't expect it to have gone before it hits your fridge.

That's the case with a recall shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on September 20. Green Field Farms Dairy recalled 1,242 units of its Whole Chocolate Milk after "laboratory analysis that indicated this product was not effectively pasteurized," per the notice.

The recalled products all have a code date of "9/29/21" (also the expiration date) and were distributed from September 7 to September 16, 2021. The milk only hit retail stores in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, and Washington, DC. The notice does not include details about the unit sizes.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture uncovered the problem during routine product testing. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall so far, but the notice urges you to visit a doctor if you have symptoms of illness after consuming the chocolate milk. If you've got it in the fridge, throw it out or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Details on how to contact the company can be found on the FDA recall page.