240,000 Cartons of Chocolate Milk Recalled Over Concerns They Contain Sanitizer

In a turn of events, we're seeing that there is such a thing as too much sanitizer. Hiland Dairy announced a recall of 240,000 cartons of half-pint 1% low-fat chocolate milk due to concerns they may contain inedible food-grade sanitizers, according to the Food & Drug Administration.

The FDA alert didn't specify what consuming food-grade sanitizers does to a person, other than stating that it could cause illness. Still, it's not worth the risk.

The affected cartons of chocolate milk come from Hiland Dairy's Norman, Oklahoma, production facility, according to the recall announcement. They were sold and distributed in five nearby regions:

Oklahoma City Metro Area

Western Oklahoma

Dallas, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

Tyler, Texas

UPC: 72060-00156-3

72060-00156-3 Sell by Date: January 27, 2021

January 27, 2021 Plant Code: 4025

How do you know if you bought milk that's been recalled? Look for the following information on the carton:Only eight cases are thought to be affected by the contamination, but all 4,800 cases with the aforementioned codes are being recalled just to be safe. Luckily, no other Hiland Dairy products are deemed a threat, so chug away on any chocolate milk that isn't low-fat.

If you have questions about the recall, Hiland Dairy encourages you to reach out online. Staff is available seven days a week from 8 am to 5 pm CT.