240,000 Cartons of Chocolate Milk Recalled Over Concerns They Contain Sanitizer
Broken protocols at an Oklahoma facility led to the contamination.
In a turn of events, we're seeing that there is such a thing as too much sanitizer. Hiland Dairy announced a recall of 240,000 cartons of half-pint 1% low-fat chocolate milk due to concerns they may contain inedible food-grade sanitizers, according to the Food & Drug Administration.
The FDA alert didn't specify what consuming food-grade sanitizers does to a person, other than stating that it could cause illness. Still, it's not worth the risk.
The affected cartons of chocolate milk come from Hiland Dairy's Norman, Oklahoma, production facility, according to the recall announcement. They were sold and distributed in five nearby regions:
- Oklahoma City Metro Area
- Western Oklahoma
- Dallas, Texas
- San Antonio, Texas
- Tyler, Texas
- UPC: 72060-00156-3
- Sell by Date: January 27, 2021
- Plant Code: 4025
If you have questions about the recall, Hiland Dairy encourages you to reach out online. Staff is available seven days a week from 8 am to 5 pm CT.
