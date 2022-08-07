Chocolate Milk Bottles Have Been Recalled
The chocolate milk bottles may be contaminated with eggs.
A small recall of chocolate milk has been issued because it has the potential to be contaminated with eggs.
Royal Crest Dairy has recalled Farmer's 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints due to that contamination. The labels do not declare the presence of eggs, making the milk a danger for individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to eggs. The milk could cause a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction," the company said in a notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The recalled bottles carry the code date of "AUG-22" and were packaged in plastic bottles with black caps. They were only distributed to retail stores throughout southern Colorado, including multiple Pester/Alta locations, Roller's Donuts & Pastry Shop, Kwik Shop, and a couple of other stores that are outlined with details in the notice.
The company says its "allergen control procedures were not followed after an egg-containing product was run through the filler." That failure contaminated a limited quantity of its chocolate milk. The company recommends that anyone who has these bottles return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
Looking for more recall information?
We’re always looking out for food safety alerts. For up to date information on food and drink products that have been recalled, check out this page, which is updated regularly.