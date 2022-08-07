Chocolate Milk Bottles Have Been Recalled

A small recall of chocolate milk has been issued because it has the potential to be contaminated with eggs.

Royal Crest Dairy has recalled Farmer's 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints due to that contamination. The labels do not declare the presence of eggs, making the milk a danger for individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to eggs. The milk could cause a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction," the company said in a notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled bottles carry the code date of "AUG-22" and were packaged in plastic bottles with black caps. They were only distributed to retail stores throughout southern Colorado, including multiple Pester/Alta locations, Roller's Donuts & Pastry Shop, Kwik Shop, and a couple of other stores that are outlined with details in the notice.

The company says its "allergen control procedures were not followed after an egg-containing product was run through the filler." That failure contaminated a limited quantity of its chocolate milk. The company recommends that anyone who has these bottles return them to the place of purchase for a refund.