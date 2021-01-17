Plastic Pieces in Chocolate Bars Spark a Lake Champlain Chocolates Recall
That's not nougat.
Lake Champlain Chocolates isn't alone. There has been a small run of recalls issues over pieces of metal, glass, and plastic found in food, including Hot Pockets, ice cream, and Lean Cuisines.
The chocolate company announced a recall through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on January 16. The announcement says that one unlucky chocolate lover found "brittle plastic pieces" in their chocolate, now Lake Champlain has recalled quite a few different chocolate products put on the market from July 2020 through January 2021.
The bars were sold in all 50 states, as well as at the company's three retail shops in Vermont.
You'll find more details about where you'll find the bars at the FDA's website because many of the bars can be found inside other gift packages, baskets, and boxes. That list includes lot numbers and expiration dates for each product. However, here are the specific bars that are impacted by the recall.
- Hazelnut Five Star Bar
- Fruit & Nut Five Star Bar
- Almond Five Star Bar
- Granola Five Star Bar
- Organic Milk Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt & Almonds
- Milk Chocolate Almond Bark
- Chocolates of Vermont Green Mountain
