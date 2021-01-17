Plastic Pieces in Chocolate Bars Spark a Lake Champlain Chocolates Recall

Lake Champlain Chocolates isn't alone. There has been a small run of recalls issues over pieces of metal, glass, and plastic found in food, including Hot Pockets, ice cream, and Lean Cuisines.

The chocolate company announced a recall through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on January 16. The announcement says that one unlucky chocolate lover found "brittle plastic pieces" in their chocolate, now Lake Champlain has recalled quite a few different chocolate products put on the market from July 2020 through January 2021.

The bars were sold in all 50 states, as well as at the company's three retail shops in Vermont.

You'll find more details about where you'll find the bars at the FDA's website because many of the bars can be found inside other gift packages, baskets, and boxes. That list includes lot numbers and expiration dates for each product. However, here are the specific bars that are impacted by the recall.

Hazelnut Five Star Bar

Fruit & Nut Five Star Bar

Almond Five Star Bar

Granola Five Star Bar

Organic Milk Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt & Almonds

Milk Chocolate Almond Bark

Chocolates of Vermont Green Mountain

As with any recall, play it safe and throw out any recalled food or return it to the store where you purchased it.