Chocolate Truffles Have Been Recalled Nationwide

Yet another treat is being recalled, following ice creams and other desserts that have been recently subject to unconnected recalls.

That's It Nutrition has issued a recall of its 3.5-ounce, 5-ounce, 16-ounce, and 12-count packages of Dark Chocolate Truffles. The treats are misbranding and may contain trace amounts of milk proteins. The truffles pose a risk to anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk. The products could cause a "serious or life-threatening" allergic reaction, the company wrote in its notice.

The flavors that are part of the recall include Fig, Date, Banana, Raisin, and Fig with Sea Salt. The truffles were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through online sales. The lot/expiration date on these packages range from March 23, 2023, to July 8, 2024. Those dates are stamped on the back top portion of each pouch.

The problem was caused by cross-contamination "on shared lines with milk chocolate by the chocolate supplier," the company says. Fortunately, no illnesses or reactions had been reported to the company at the time the recall was issued. Anyone with these products is encouraged to return them for a refund at the place of purchase. More details can be found on the Food and Drug Administration's recall page.