This Choir Performing While Eating Ghost Peppers Is a Hilarious Disaster

Being on stage isn't easy. There are a million ways a performance can go wrong, both internally and externally. Generally that list doesn't include weeping because you've just eaten a ghost pepper, but this is the internet, and here there's a time and place for everything.
As you can see in the video of Denmark's Herning Boys Choir above, eating one of the hottest peppers in existence makes performing significantly more challenging. The choir runs through "O Come, All Ye Faithful," half without the pepper, for a very nice performance, and then half after over 1 million Scoville units of heat have taken up residence on their tongues. There's coughing, tears, and general despair, but somehow they make it through the whole song.
Where the Wild Things Grow
This unique performance comes courtesy of Chili Klaus, a Danish YouTuber you might recognize from a similar video in which he had members of an orchestra eat ghost peppers. It is highly recommended that you also watch that.
A few of the singers seem to hold it together, which means they either faked eating the pepper or have super-human heat tolerance. You're not here for them though. You're here to laugh at young people crying.
h/t Mashable
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.