Cholula's 'Burrito Insurance' Gets You a Free Burrito on Cinco de Mayo

If you're not careful, a burrito blowout can quickly ruin your meal. So, to ensure absolutely nothing goes awry during your Cinco de Mayo celebrations this year, beloved hot sauce brand Cholula is offering burrito insurance that will score you free food.

In its announcement on Wednesday, Cholula said it doesn't want you to suffer through a "burrito down" situation. With that in mind, the company is doing us all a solid and giving away replacements—whether you actually lose a burrito doesn't matter. Just get yourself a free one.

Here's the deal: On May 5, you can snag $20 towards a burrito meal of your choice (without delivery fees) and a mini bottle of Cholula when you use code BURRITODOWN on DoorDash. The deal is available at thousands of restaurants in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and New York City, according to a spokesperson for the chain. To make the process a little easier, you can access all the locations offering the Cholula Burrito Insurance in the DoorDash app under the offers section and the restaurants participating in the promo will have a banner with details on their main pages. There's no limit on how many people can redeem the deal at each restaurant, but there is a limit of one use per person.

"Cholula Hot Sauce is based on a 100-year-old family recipe crafted in Mexico, making it the perfect topping for burritos, tacos, and every dish this Cinco de Mayo," chief marketing experience officer for McCormick Jill Pratt said in a press release. "Cholula focused on burritos to show some love to the 'other' favorite Mexican dish and help clean up its messy reputation. In addition, we're dropping bottles of Cholula in some special orders—burrito or otherwise—from participating restaurants; because, we have your back."

For those who are outside the participating cities (I know, I'm sorry, I'm so sorry), Cholula has put together a recipe so you can make your own burrito. It's even got a DIY burrito folding tutorial so you can get your homemade creation just right.