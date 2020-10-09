News Both Qdoba and Del Taco Have New Cholula Hot Sauce Menu Items Love Cholula hot sauce? You've got some new menu items to try.

Courtesy of Qdoba

Nothing makes a meal quite like a few liberal dashes of hot sauce. And while plenty of restaurants have long offered help-yourself bottles of Cholula, both Qdoba and Del Taco are elevating the hot sauce to a major menu ingredient. Within days of each other this week, the two chains announced new menu items with the beloved condiment font and center.



Notably, Qdoba is taking original Cholula and blending it with honey to create an all-new sweet and spicy sauce. The concoction comes on the fast casual chain’s all-new Cholula Hot and Sweet Chicken menu option. You can add the saucy protein to any of your favorite menu items or get it on the new Hot and Sweet Chicken Bowl, which comes with cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cotija cheese. “At Qdoba, our brand goal is to bring flavor to people’s lives, and in Cholula, we’ve found another brand that shares the purpose,” CEO Keith Guilbault said in a press release. “We strive to bring our guests the best Mexican flavors, with entrees freshly prepared every day, and the launch of Cholula Hot & Sweet Chicken underscores that goal while giving our fans another reason to love Qdoba.”

Courtesy of Del Taco

While Qdoba’s approach to incorporating Cholula into its menu is focused to just one protein option and one new menu item, Del Taco is going all out with multiple new hot sauce-spiked menu items. The new lineup features a $5 Cholula Crispy Chicken Burrito, which is filled with chicken strips, two kinds of lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, and Cholula hot sauce. If you’re more of a fry type of person, you can opt for Cholula Loaded Fries topped with Cholula, seasoned beef, grated cheese, sour cream, diced onions, and cilantro. The fast food chain is also serving a brand new Cholula Crispy Chicken Taco for $1. This option sports crispy chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and, of course, Cholula Hot Sauce, all nestled in a warm flour tortilla. Del Taco is also dousing breakfast in hot sauce. The chain rolled out a Cholula Egg & Cheese Breakfast Roller, which features scrambled eggs, grated cheddar cheese, and Cholula in a warm tortilla; a Cholula Chorizo Breakfast Roller, featuring scrambled eggs, grated cheese, Cholula, and chorizo in a tortilla; and a Cholula Bacon Breakfast Roller, which includes scrambled eggs, grated cheese, Cholula, and crispy bacon rolled inside a warm tortilla. No matter how you like your Cholula hot sauce, you’ve got some exciting new options to try.

