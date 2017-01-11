This Guy Built a Piano Out of Chopsticks and It Actually Sounds Great

Usually, the only music you'll make with chopsticks is a rhythmless dull thud of sushi hitting your plate after it slips from your faltering grip. A Tokyo-based composer, however, has found a much better way -- by building a piano-like instrument out of the frustrating utensils and other recycled materials. Even better yet: the music he makes with it is beautiful.

As explained in a report by Mashable, musician and inventor Sami Elu managed to construct the bizarre instrument, and even an accompanying percussion set, with a bunch of wooden chopsticks and various other instrument parts. The word "piano" is probably the simplest way to describe the musical contraption, but at the same time, that hardly does the thing justice.