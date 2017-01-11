News

This Guy Built a Piano Out of Chopsticks and It Actually Sounds Great

Published On 08/25/2016

Usually, the only music you'll make with chopsticks is a rhythmless dull thud of sushi hitting your plate after it slips from your faltering grip. A Tokyo-based composer, however, has found a much better way -- by building a piano-like instrument out of the frustrating utensils and other recycled materials. Even better yet: the music he makes with it is beautiful. 

As explained in a report by Mashable, musician and inventor Sami Elu managed to construct the bizarre instrument, and even an accompanying percussion set, with a bunch of wooden chopsticks and various other instrument parts. The word "piano" is probably the simplest way to describe the musical contraption, but at the same time, that hardly does the thing justice. 

And while simply building such an instrument is impressive on its own, just wait 'til you see the dude play it. Watch as he dexterously plays the thing by hitting the keys, picking the wires, and using his feet for the percussion -- all at the same time. The resulting music is just great. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and, most of the time, just feels lucky to use chopsticks without making a mess. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

