Chris Pratt's and Jimmy Fallon's Christmas Mad Lib Is Wild and Hilarious

Jimmy Fallon and Chris Pratt are both amusing, lovable, and hilarious on their own. Put the two funny dudes together to act out a mad lib story on the Tonight Show, and wonderful hilarity and giggle fits (mostly Fallon) will quickly ensue. Oh, and dick jokes.

During an appearance on Tuesday night's episode of the late night comedy show, the Passengers actor joined Fallon for a Christmas-themed installment of the show's recurring mad libs skit, complete with Santa and elf costumes and, of course, the aforementioned dick jokes.

As you may know from Fallon's previous mad libs, part of what makes them so funny is when he asks guests to name nouns, adjectives, verbs, and other random words on the spot. Well, let's just say Pratt doesn't disappoint when he chooses words like "boinker" and "nad," among others.