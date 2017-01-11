News

Chris Pratt Ate Food Off Customers' Plates When He Worked as a Waiter

From tales of hilariously stupid customers to accounts of the absolute worst diners ever, there's no shortage of insane restaurant horror stories that'll instantly change your perspective on the food business. Chris Pratt's story of his days working as a restaurant waiter, however, will just make you laugh.

Long before he was Pawnee's best pretend FBI agent in Parks and Recreation and a Velociraptor whisperer in Jurassic World, Pratt managed to get by as a budding actor by working tables at a Beverly Hills restaurant. As the Passengers actor explains in a clip from a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, this often involved sneaking all the food he could from customers' plates. And in at least one case, he even encouraged people to order more than they could possibly eat so that he could enjoy the rest. Pretty damn smart, right?

We're not going to spoil it for you, but the particular story involves an old lady, two 32oz porterhouse steaks, a dumpster, and a Pomeranian. Yeah, it's exactly as great as it sounds. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and would absolutely sneak bites of free steak in this situation. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

