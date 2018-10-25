Chrissy Teigen Could Not Handle This 'Purge'-Themed Haunted House On 'Ellen'

Halloween is a weird holiday in many wonderful ways, not the least of which is that we try to scare the hell out of ourselves by going to haunted houses.
Haunted houses are ubiquitous, but some people really hate going to them. Fortunately, they're easy to avoid if you don't want to be in one. Unfortunately for Andy Lassner, executive producer of The Ellen Show and easily scared human being, it's not as easy to avoid as it is for other people. Ellen DeGeneres has made a tradition of sending him to a haunted house every Halloween for the amusement of her viewers.
Can the NYC Steakhouse Survive?
This year, he went to a The Purge-themed haunted trail at Universal Studios with Chrissy Teigen. Like Sarah Paulson in last year's American Horror Story haunted house, Teigen isn't putting on much of a brave face, but she looks like a damn hero when placed next to Lassner, who winds up crawling through part of the maze.
Before the crawling through, he let Teigen know that he's the alpha in their two-person group. A couple scares later, he clarified, "I'm alpha in terms of you follow my direction. By alpha, it doesn't mean I go first."
Watch their entire, hilarious haunted house adventure above.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.