Chrissy Teigen Has Some Seriously Good Ideas for Taco Bell

Chrissy Teigen, Twitter’s unofficial mayor, has some suggestions for Taco Bell. If you’re familiar with the model, you know she knows her way around the kitchen, so perhaps the powers that be at the fast food chain would be wise to listen to her.
In a tweet to the Chapula peddler, Teigen recommended Taco Bell deliver its tacos in a deconstructed format to prevent sogginess and allow people to take their time enjoying their eating experience. She revealed that she, personally, likes “to spread out the duration” in which she eats them, which doesn’t bode well with pre-built tacos. A fair criticism, honestly.
Fast Casual Vegan Junk Food Is Now a Thing
Fast food doesn’t always mean you're in a rush to chow down. Pre-constructed tacos are great when you are, but those seeking to savor the experience (like our foodie Lord and savior, Mrs. Teigen), would surely be grateful to at least have the choice. Who doesn’t like options?
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like TB is interested in switching up the way it delivers tacos. At least, not at the moment. The company, which just expanded delivery nationwide via Grubhub, responded to Teigen’s tweet sarcastically suggesting she simply “get Taco Bell delivered every hour.” Ugh. A Twitter bystander was quick to point out that this non-solution would only lead to more soggy tacos.
Another chimed in, proposing that Teigen switch her order from hard tacos to soft, but there’s another issue with this suggestion: She, like many among us, is a Doritos Locos Taco fanatic, and for some reason Taco Bell hasn’t yet made its Cool Ranch Dorito-flavored tacos available in soft shell versions. Soft shell Doritos Locos Tacos is another objectively good idea the world can get behind.
As of this writing, Taco Bell hasn’t responded to Teigen’s innovative suggestions. So much for living mas.
h/t The Takeout
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.