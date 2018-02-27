Chrissy Teigen Tweeted Her Journey With an 'Emotional Support Casserole' on a Flight

It's pretty well established now that Chrissy Teigen is one of the all-time great Twitter users. Particularly when it comes to Teigen's commentary on flying, she asks the questions we didn't even know we wanted to ask. For instance, over the weekend she figured out exactly what the deal is with bringing a casserole on your flight.
Teigen was concerned that the airlines might force her to throw out her large dish of scalloped potatoes, explaining that she'd absolutely cry if that happened. At first she asked Twitter broadly, then went directly to the airline to see if she could travel with the casserole as a carry-on.
American Airlines promptly asked Teigen to send a DM with specifics, but Teigen continued the conversation out in the view of the whole world, presumably so we could all learn and grow from the experience.
She then moved on to the TSA to verify that she'd be allowed to bring the casserole would be allowed through security. Strangely, the TSA specificied that scalloped potatoes are permitted.
Teigen even posted footage of the casserole making its way through the security line.
And finally, a picture showing the two of them celebrating a successful day of travel.
h/t Travel & Leisure
