Chrissy Teigen Had a Hilarious Fight About Pizza Rolls

Chrissy Teigen has a knack for striking a chord with her followers on Twitter. There's something immensely relatable about her terror during a haunted house visit, opinions on Taco Bell, and emotional support casserole. (Even if there's probably an equal amount there that isn't relatable.)
Teigen shared a story on Sunday night about a weird spat with husband John Legend over Totino's pizza rolls. (It's certainly not the first Totino's argument that Twitter has seen.) She said she needed some pizza from her childhood. "I don’t want a great pizza," she wrote. So, Totino's it is. As the couple waits for the order to arrive, they start a completely understandable debate over how to make the best cheap pizza they can muster given the constraints. (Again, Totino's.)
The fundamental misunderstanding was whether they were talking about pizza rolls or an actual pizza, something Legend didn't know existed at all. The results are hilarious and even include an insulting video where she throws pizza rolls into the oven.
On the other hand, it's impressive they were listening to each other despite the obvious flaws in each's argument inside the misunderstanding. Here's the full story via a deluge of tweets from Teigen.
What to Get Instead of Roses This Valentine's Day
h/t Huffington Post
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.