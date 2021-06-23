Track Star Christina Clemons Just Qualified for the Olympics in Doritos Earrings

Christina Clemons claimed her spot in Tokyo after placing third in the 100-meter hurdles at the US Olympic track and field trials Sunday, but it wasn't just her impressive show on the track that had fans talking. The 31-year-old athlete, who managed a 12.53-second time, raced in Cool Ranch Dorito earrings.

For Clemons, it was a simple and last-minute style statement—she snagged the snack-inspired accessory from Hot Topic on the eve of her big race—but fans quickly took note.

"When I bought them, I didn’t think it would be a big thing at all," Clemons told Yahoo Sports. "I was like, 'Oh, these are so cute.’ I love Doritos and they matched my uniform, so I decided to wear them in the final."

But by the next morning, she had received a flurry of social media messages about the earrings. And not long after, she @-ed Doritos herself.