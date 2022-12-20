Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Christmas Eve & Christmas

Whether you're hosting 25 people and making a seven-course Christmas meal or plan on sitting in front of the TV with takeout, it's likely you have at least one of your meals out during the busy days of Christmas Eve and Christmas. Make sure to save money and eat deliciously even when you are frantically running from location to location or are recovering from a long day spent around family members you only ever want to see once a year.

Here are all top deals on meals, gift cards, and sweet treats available through this holiday season:

Auntie Anne's

The deal: Every day until December 25, Auntie Anne’s will have a different giveaway or discount for customers, which will be announced through the Auntie Anne's Instagram page.

When: Through December 25

Baskin Robbins

The deal: Get $5 off any cake purchase of $35 when using the code SNOW at checkout.

When: Through the end of December

Dunkin'

The deal: Get a free donut as a Dunkin Rewards member with the purchase of any medium or larger coffee as part of the chain's 12 Days of Donuts promotion.

When: Through December 24

Hardee's

The deal: Get two mix-and-match Breakfast Biscuits for $5.

When: Through February 7, 2023

Jack in the Box

The deal: Until Christmas Eve, Jack Pack Rewards Members will get deals and discounts revealed daily with its 12 Days of Jackmas sale.

When: Through December 24

Krystal

The deal: Get 10 Krystal Sliders for $9.99.

When: Through January 16, 2023

McDonald's

The deal: Between December 5 and December 25, get a different deal every week. BOGO Big Macs, $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers, Pick ur 4 Specials, and more will be available each day.

When: Through December 25

Pieology

The deal: Rewards members can get a free pizza in January when they order a signature pizza or three topping pizza in December.

When: Through December 24

Pizza Hut

The deal: Get two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and ten Cinnabon mini rolls for $25. The Triple Treat Box even comes in Christmas wrapping.

When: Ongoing

Popeyes

The deal: All chicken sandwich combos, the Original, Spicy, and Blackened, will be available for $6.99.

When: Through December 31

Popeyes

The deal: Buy any chicken sandwich combo and get a chicken sandwich of your choice free when you order through the app or Popeyes.com for mobile pick-up order or delivery.

When: Through January 1, 2023

Shake Shack

The deal: Get free delivery when you use the code GETSHACK by ordering in the Shake Shack app.

When: Through December 31

Taco Bell

The deal: Get 10% off gift card purchases.

When: Through December 24

Taco Bell

The deal: Get $2 Grilled Chicken Burritos and a free Grilled Chicken Burrito for your next visit, in stores, online or through the Taco Bell app.

When: Through January 4, 2023

Wendy's

The deal: When you download the Wendy's app, you can get a free small chili and BOGO $1 Chicken Sandwiches each week of December. You can also get $4 off any order of $20 more when placed in the app.

When: Through the end of December

White Castle

The deal: For every $25 gift card purchased through December 31, get a $5 gift card to use between January 1 and February 23, 2023.

When: Through December 31