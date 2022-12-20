Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Christmas Eve & Christmas
Save on your meals and keep 100% of your holiday cheer.
Whether you're hosting 25 people and making a seven-course Christmas meal or plan on sitting in front of the TV with takeout, it's likely you have at least one of your meals out during the busy days of Christmas Eve and Christmas. Make sure to save money and eat deliciously even when you are frantically running from location to location or are recovering from a long day spent around family members you only ever want to see once a year.
Here are all top deals on meals, gift cards, and sweet treats available through this holiday season:
Auntie Anne's
The deal: Every day until December 25, Auntie Anne’s will have a different giveaway or discount for customers, which will be announced through the Auntie Anne's Instagram page.
When: Through December 25
Baskin Robbins
The deal: Get $5 off any cake purchase of $35 when using the code SNOW at checkout.
When: Through the end of December
Dunkin'
The deal: Get a free donut as a Dunkin Rewards member with the purchase of any medium or larger coffee as part of the chain's 12 Days of Donuts promotion.
When: Through December 24
Hardee's
The deal: Get two mix-and-match Breakfast Biscuits for $5.
When: Through February 7, 2023
Jack in the Box
The deal: Until Christmas Eve, Jack Pack Rewards Members will get deals and discounts revealed daily with its 12 Days of Jackmas sale.
When: Through December 24
Krystal
The deal: Get 10 Krystal Sliders for $9.99.
When: Through January 16, 2023
McDonald's
The deal: Between December 5 and December 25, get a different deal every week. BOGO Big Macs, $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers, Pick ur 4 Specials, and more will be available each day.
When: Through December 25
Pieology
The deal: Rewards members can get a free pizza in January when they order a signature pizza or three topping pizza in December.
When: Through December 24
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and ten Cinnabon mini rolls for $25. The Triple Treat Box even comes in Christmas wrapping.
When: Ongoing
Popeyes
The deal: All chicken sandwich combos, the Original, Spicy, and Blackened, will be available for $6.99.
When: Through December 31
Popeyes
The deal: Buy any chicken sandwich combo and get a chicken sandwich of your choice free when you order through the app or Popeyes.com for mobile pick-up order or delivery.
When: Through January 1, 2023
Shake Shack
The deal: Get free delivery when you use the code GETSHACK by ordering in the Shake Shack app.
When: Through December 31
Taco Bell
The deal: Get 10% off gift card purchases.
When: Through December 24
Taco Bell
The deal: Get $2 Grilled Chicken Burritos and a free Grilled Chicken Burrito for your next visit, in stores, online or through the Taco Bell app.
When: Through January 4, 2023
Wendy's
The deal: When you download the Wendy's app, you can get a free small chili and BOGO $1 Chicken Sandwiches each week of December. You can also get $4 off any order of $20 more when placed in the app.
When: Through the end of December
White Castle
The deal: For every $25 gift card purchased through December 31, get a $5 gift card to use between January 1 and February 23, 2023.
When: Through December 31
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.