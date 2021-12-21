Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Christmas Eve & Christmas

Photo by VICUSCHKA/Shutterstock

Everyone celebrates (or doesn't celebrate) Christmas differently. Some people go out for Chinese food. Some people make a big meal for family. Some people are on the road (and thankful for fast food drive-thrus that are open). Others are looking to stay out of the kitchen by ordering in. Whatever your wont on the 24th and 25th days of December, there are restaurants that will be open and willing to offer you a deal. To help keep things simple as 2021 gets close to its conclusion, we've pulled together the best deals you're going to find on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including food you can order to stock the pantry. Here are the best food deals you'll find on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Food Deals Available Over Christmas Wendy's

The deal: For $2, you can buy a Wendy's Key Tag, which lands you a free Jr Frosty every day for a year when you make any purchase. The purchase goes to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

When: Through December 31 Auntie Anne's

The deal: Get free delivery on orders of at least $12 placed through the Pretzel Perks app.

When: Through December 25 Jamba

The deal: My Jamba Rewards members get a new reward in the app every day through December 24. Today, they're getting 20% off their entire order.

When: December 24 Atlas Coffee Club

The deal: Trim $10 off your first shipment of coffee beans when you give the coffee club a try.

When: Through December 27

Noodles & Company

The deal: Get free delivery if you're a Noodles Rewards member and order through Noodles.com or the Noodles Rewards app.

When: December 1-31 GoPuff

The deal: Take 20% off some of the available dog and cat treats.

When: December 20-26

Photo courtesy of Shake Shack