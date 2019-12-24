Thrillist
Food & Drink

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Christmas

By Published On 12/24/2019 By Published On 12/24/2019
food deals on Christmas
Courtesy of Burger King

Though almost nothing is open on Christmas Day, the few spots that are open understand you're out and about on a day when you'd probably rather be hanging with friends and family or lounging on the couch doing nothing at all but trying to figure out if you've ever watched A Christmas Story from start to finish.

Thankfully, there are some restaurants open on Christmas. Many of those places there have special deals, like offers for a free burger at Burger King or a totally free coffee at Cumberland Farms.

Here's a look at the best food deals available on Christmas. 

Free Food for Christmas

Burger King
The deal: If you're taking a flight that's delayed, Burger King will give you a totally free Impossible Whopper. Just enter your delayed flight information into the BK mobile app, and it'll instantly give you a coupon for a free Impossible Whopper to use at your leisure. 
When: December 18-30

Cumberland Farms
The deal: If you're traveling on Christmas, Cumberland is offering a little reprieve. You can get a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee in any size. No purchase required. You're just getting hooked up. If you don't need a caffeine boost, you can also get a free tea or hot chocolate.
When: December 25

Freebirds World Burrito
The deal: Kids are eating free every day from Christmas to New Year's Eve. 
When: December 25-31

Sheetz
The deal: Grab a totally free coffee at Sheetz today. It'll help you survive the long drive to see family. 
When: December 31

Food & Drink Deals on Christmas

Atlas Coffee Club
The deal: You can trim up to $50 off all coffee gifts. No code is required. 
When: Through January 1, 2020

Wendy's
The deal: For just $2, you can buy a Wendy's Frosty Key Tag that will land you a free Frosty with any purchase every day for a year. 
When: Can be purchased through January 31, 2020

Burger King
The deal: Get free delivery from Burger King on delivery orders of at least $10 through GrubHub. 
When: Through January 6

Applebee's
The deal: Applebee's Neighborhood Drink of the Month is bringing back the Dollarita. It's a one-dollar margarita. Only, this month, it's called a Merry Dollarita and comes with a little pomegranate in the mix. 
When: Through December 31

Boston Market
The deal: Flash this coupon when you buy a family meal and you'll get a free whole apple or pumpkin pie. 
When: Through December 31

Winc
The deal: The code "wincholidays" is going to land you 35% off your first order from the hand-picked wine subscription service. 
When: Through December 31

Wine Insiders
The deal: Take 40% off sitewide with the code "XMAS40."
When: December 25-26

Kroger Wine
The deal: Get set for the holidays. Take 40% off Kroger Wine’s Winter Whites 12-pack with the code “SAVE40.” You can also get 20% off the Winter Whites six-pack with the code “SAVE20.”
When: December 10 - January 4

Want More Free Food?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, and holiday gift card deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow him @dlukenelson.