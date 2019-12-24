Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Christmas

Though almost nothing is open on Christmas Day, the few spots that are open understand you're out and about on a day when you'd probably rather be hanging with friends and family or lounging on the couch doing nothing at all but trying to figure out if you've ever watched A Christmas Story from start to finish.
Thankfully, there are some restaurants open on Christmas. Many of those places there have special deals, like offers for a free burger at Burger King or a totally free coffee at Cumberland Farms.
Here's a look at the best food deals available on Christmas.
Free Food for Christmas
Burger King
The deal: If you're taking a flight that's delayed, Burger King will give you a totally free Impossible Whopper. Just enter your delayed flight information into the BK mobile app, and it'll instantly give you a coupon for a free Impossible Whopper to use at your leisure.
When: December 18-30
Cumberland Farms
The deal: If you're traveling on Christmas, Cumberland is offering a little reprieve. You can get a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee in any size. No purchase required. You're just getting hooked up. If you don't need a caffeine boost, you can also get a free tea or hot chocolate.
When: December 25
Freebirds World Burrito
The deal: Kids are eating free every day from Christmas to New Year's Eve.
When: December 25-31
Sheetz
The deal: Grab a totally free coffee at Sheetz today. It'll help you survive the long drive to see family.
When: December 31
Food & Drink Deals on Christmas
Atlas Coffee Club
The deal: You can trim up to $50 off all coffee gifts. No code is required.
When: Through January 1, 2020
Wendy's
The deal: For just $2, you can buy a Wendy's Frosty Key Tag that will land you a free Frosty with any purchase every day for a year.
When: Can be purchased through January 31, 2020
Burger King
The deal: Get free delivery from Burger King on delivery orders of at least $10 through GrubHub.
When: Through January 6
Applebee's
The deal: Applebee's Neighborhood Drink of the Month is bringing back the Dollarita. It's a one-dollar margarita. Only, this month, it's called a Merry Dollarita and comes with a little pomegranate in the mix.
When: Through December 31
Boston Market
The deal: Flash this coupon when you buy a family meal and you'll get a free whole apple or pumpkin pie.
When: Through December 31
Winc
The deal: The code "wincholidays" is going to land you 35% off your first order from the hand-picked wine subscription service.
When: Through December 31
Wine Insiders
The deal: Take 40% off sitewide with the code "XMAS40."
When: December 25-26
Kroger Wine
The deal: Get set for the holidays. Take 40% off Kroger Wine’s Winter Whites 12-pack with the code “SAVE40.” You can also get 20% off the Winter Whites six-pack with the code “SAVE20.”
When: December 10 - January 4
