News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Christmas You're going to find offers on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Ordering in on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day might not be front of mind in most years, depending on your traditions, but 2020 isn't over, and everything is different this year. Fortunately, one thing that hasn't changed is restaurants and chains offering alluring deals to help you save a little money on your holiday order. (Maybe you can use that savings to be extra kind to your delivery person who is working on a holiday.) Whatever craving may hit you, you're in luck. You're going to find deals from Wendy's, Panera, Blaze Pizza, and other popular restaurant chains all across the United States. Here are the best food deals you'll find on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Gift Card Deals Available on Christmas Shake Shack

The deal: Get a free shake voucher when you drop $25 on gift cards. You'll be able to buy those online and in-store.

When: November 27 - December 31

Chili's

The deal: Drop $50 on a gift card and you'll get a free $10 bonus card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 11, 2021.

When: Through December 31 Red Lobster

The deal: For every $50 you drop on gift cards, you'll get two bonus coupons that can be used in January and February. The first is for $10 off two adult dinner entrées, and the second is for $10 off any To Go or delivery order of at least $30. Though, that delivery order has to be placed through RedLobster.com.

When: Through December 31 Outback Steakhouse

The deal: You're going to score a $10 bonus card when you buy a $50 card. That bonus card will be valid from January 1 to February 7, 2021.

When: Through December 31 Noodles & Company

The deal: Drop $25 on a gift card and you'll get a $5 card for free.

When: November 18 - December 31 Carrabba's Italian Grill

The deal: Buy a $50 card to get a $10 bonus card for free. Pretty straightforward. You'll be able to redeem the bonus card from January 1 to February 7, 2021.

When: Through December 31 Bonefish Grill

The deal: A $10 card will wind up in your pocket when you buy a $50 gift card. That freebie will be valid from January 1 to February 7, 2021.

When: Through December 31 McAlister's Deli

The deal: For every $25 you drop on gift cards, you'll get a $5 reward card that can be redeemed in January and February of 2021.

When: Through December 31 Miguel's Jr.

The deal: Take home a $5 bonus card with every $25 card you buy in-store or online.

When: November 27 - December 31

Other Food Deals Available Around Christmas Wendy's

The deal: Donate $2 to the Dave Thomas Foundation to get a key tag that will land you

When: Buy through January 31

Tim Hortons

The deal: Grab zero-dollar delivery through the chain's mobile app.

When: December 2-31 The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The deal: Grab a free regular size drink when you buy $30 worth of gift cards.

When: Through January 5, 2021 7-Eleven

The deal: Get free delivery through the 7Now app with the code "FREE4U."

When: Through January 3, 2021