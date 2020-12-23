Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Christmas
You're going to find offers on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Ordering in on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day might not be front of mind in most years, depending on your traditions, but 2020 isn't over, and everything is different this year.
Fortunately, one thing that hasn't changed is restaurants and chains offering alluring deals to help you save a little money on your holiday order. (Maybe you can use that savings to be extra kind to your delivery person who is working on a holiday.) Whatever craving may hit you, you're in luck. You're going to find deals from Wendy's, Panera, Blaze Pizza, and other popular restaurant chains all across the United States.
Here are the best food deals you'll find on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Free Food on Christmas & Christmas EveMcDonald's
The deal: Order through the McDonald's mobile app and you'll score a free 2- or 3-pack of its soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies.
When: December 24
Wendy's
The deal: Make any purchase at all through the Wendy's mobile app and you'll get a free Breakfast Baconator.
When: Through December 27
Panera
The deal: Sign-up for the My Panera Coffee subscription (usually $8.99 a month) and you'll get three free months. That subscription gets you unlimited coffee while you're subscribed.
When: Sign-up through December 31
Pieology
The deal: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal as Pieology ends its Pie-Olidays promotion.
When: December 24
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Stop by any of Cumberland's 600 locations to grab a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee, hot or iced.
When: December 25, 8 am-close
Sheetz
The deal: Grab a free self-serve coffee once a week over a stretch of two months.
When: Weekly through January 31, 2021
Pollo Campero
The deal: Buy a 20-piece meal and you'll get a free four-piece tagged on.
When: December 23-29
Food Deals on Christmas & Christmas EveChili's
The deal: December's $5 Marg of the Month is the Merry Berry 'Rita, which features Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Monin Blackberry Syrup, strawberry puree, and fresh sour. You can even get it to-go where that's allowed.
When: Through December 31
Pieology
The deal: Order ahead for pick-up and you can take 10% off the order with the code "10OFF."
When: December 24
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Order through Postmates and get a free order of Blaze's new Cheesy Bread when you hit the $25 minimum.
When: Through December 30
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Hit a $20 minimum through Uber Eats to get a taste of the new Cheesy Bread for free.
When: Through December 30
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
The deal: Grab two large one-topping pizzas, an order of boneless wings, and an order of Giant Cheesy Bread for $30.
When: Through December 27
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
The deal: If your order crosses the $15 minimum, you'll get $2.99 delivery through Door Dash.
When: Through December 28
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
The deal: Alternatively, you can order through Postmates and get $3 off a $15 minimum order if you're new to Postmates. If you're not a new customer on Postmates, you can take $5 off a $25 order.
When: Through December 31
Corner Bakery
The deal: It's launching "Free Coffee at the Corner." You don't have to buy anything at all, you're just getting a free coffee in any size when you stop by a Corner Bakery. You're even able to order that freebie online.
When: Daily through December 31
Mrs. Fields
The deal: The customizable Heartfelt Holiday Gram is going to be 25% off through the end of the year.
When: December 7-31
Auntie Anne's
The deal: To celebrate the return of its Chocolate Frost drink, Auntie Anne's is offering free deliveries through the Pretzel Perks app.
When: Monday-Friday through January 1, 2021
Atlas Coffee Club
The deal: You can get $10 off your first bag of coffee when you get after a Coffee World Tour subscription. Also, you'll find up to $50 off all coffee gifts.
When: Through December 26
Quiznos
The deal: Get free delivery when you order through Uber Eats and hit the $10 order minimum.
When: Through February 20
Quiznos
The deal: Take 20% off your order if it's your first Quiznos order through DoorDash. You'll have to hit a $15 minimum, though.
When: Through December 31
Gift Card Deals Available on ChristmasShake Shack
The deal: Get a free shake voucher when you drop $25 on gift cards. You'll be able to buy those online and in-store.
When: November 27 - December 31
Chili's
The deal: Drop $50 on a gift card and you'll get a free $10 bonus card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 11, 2021.
When: Through December 31
Red Lobster
The deal: For every $50 you drop on gift cards, you'll get two bonus coupons that can be used in January and February. The first is for $10 off two adult dinner entrées, and the second is for $10 off any To Go or delivery order of at least $30. Though, that delivery order has to be placed through RedLobster.com.
When: Through December 31
Outback Steakhouse
The deal: You're going to score a $10 bonus card when you buy a $50 card. That bonus card will be valid from January 1 to February 7, 2021.
When: Through December 31
Noodles & Company
The deal: Drop $25 on a gift card and you'll get a $5 card for free.
When: November 18 - December 31
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Buy a $50 card to get a $10 bonus card for free. Pretty straightforward. You'll be able to redeem the bonus card from January 1 to February 7, 2021.
When: Through December 31
Bonefish Grill
The deal: A $10 card will wind up in your pocket when you buy a $50 gift card. That freebie will be valid from January 1 to February 7, 2021.
When: Through December 31
McAlister's Deli
The deal: For every $25 you drop on gift cards, you'll get a $5 reward card that can be redeemed in January and February of 2021.
When: Through December 31
Miguel's Jr.
The deal: Take home a $5 bonus card with every $25 card you buy in-store or online.
When: November 27 - December 31
Other Food Deals Available Around ChristmasWendy's
The deal: Donate $2 to the Dave Thomas Foundation to get a key tag that will land you free Frostys for an entire year.
When: Buy through January 31
Tim Hortons
The deal: Grab zero-dollar delivery through the chain's mobile app.
When: December 2-31
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
The deal: Grab a free regular size drink when you buy $30 worth of gift cards.
When: Through January 5, 2021
7-Eleven
The deal: Get free delivery through the 7Now app with the code "FREE4U."
When: Through January 3, 2021
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
