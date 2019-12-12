This Airport Put Up a Christmas Tree Made of Confiscated Scissors, Knives, Bullets

Most folks deck the halls with boughs of holly, homemade ornaments, maybe a Christmas Story-inspired leg lamp if they're feeling freaky -- but not the Vilnius Airport security. Nope. The group of Lithuania-based employees got a little creative this year, crafting an entire tree from from confiscated blades, knives, and bullets. Fa la la la la?
The five-foot tall makeshift evergreen was constructed almost entirely from scissors, then adorned with kitchen knives, lighters, toy guns, box cutters, and other contraband.
"The Aviation security officers at Vilnius Airport opted for an unusual take on the Christmas classic, aiming to send an educational message on the importance of aviation security," Lithuanian Airports said in a statement posted to LinkedIn. "Using items that are prohibited to carry in hand luggage and which were taken away from passengers during screening, the lads at the Aviation security unit of Lithuania's main airport created a truly unique educational masterpiece."
Instead of topping the tree with, I don't know, your run-of-the-mill star, staffers kept with the weapon theme and created a more elaborate one built entirely of blades. Crafty, guys!
"If you don't want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on our next year's Christmas tree -- better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight," a representative for the airport added.
Here's a thought, though: next time you're packing, considering whether anything in your carry-on could seriously injure someone, then, maybe, just don't bring it.
