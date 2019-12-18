Will It Snow on Christmas This Year?

Children who grew up with The Hill had a special kind of childhood. Everyone flocked to the long, steep slope that skirted their homes for sledding and rolling and trudging, temporarily employing the homeowners as hot chocolate baristas and wet glove and coat checkers. But the kids with the short, flat lawns could only hope for enough snow to make a proper snowman or snow angel, and to fill their Christmas window with holiday cheer.
This story is for those children, who ask only for a white Christmas, just enough snow to mask the brown-green of winter. This story is, of course, also for the kind of people with the fantastic lawns, but less so, especially in the case of my former neighbor Ethan, who never invited me over to play, because I didn't ask, or really present myself, but still, it's your fault, Ethan, and I'll never forget it for the rest of my days.
Aaaanyway, what are the chances you'll see a white Christmas this year? Well, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) "Historical Probability of a White Christmas" map suggests that people in Minnesota, Maine, Idaho, regions in Colorado, Upstate New York, The Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania and West Virginia are most likely to see some snow on Christmas. However, these predictions are solely based on climatology, meaning average weather conditions, not current weather forecasts. So, to help you get a better idea of what to expect in your region, we went ahead and also took a look at major weather forecasts. Fun fact: A "White Christmas" is defined as having an inch or more of snow on the ground, according to The Weather Channel.
Here's what we know so far (we'll be keeping this story updated as more forecasts are released): As of December 16, it's predicted that Christmas will be "free of major travel headaches," according to weather.com. "A southward plunge of the jet stream in the West will continue to produce scattered areas of rain and mountain snow," per the report. "Some of the energy from the West could kick into the Plains and produce an area of rain or snow, but specific details are uncertain."
Historically, the Intermountain West has the highest chance of snow, with northern New England and the far northern tier trailing shortly behind. In the Northeast, Albany, Buffalo, Burlington, Vermont, and Caribou, Maine, often get walloped (though Philly has seen up to a foot, as well), In the Midwest, Milwaukee is the record-breaker, with 25 inches on Christmas in 2000, and the Plains have gotten more than two feet of snow in Duluth, Minnesota, and Pierre, South Dakota. Southerners already know what I'm going to say: No shot.
As for the West, while Tahoe City, California has seen 52 inches and Denver's seen two feet, there was next to no snow in both locations last year. According to the The Washington Post, evidence suggests that the decrease in White Christmases is climate-driven...
But have a holly jolly Christmas, y'all!
