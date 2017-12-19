Where Will It Snow in the U.S. on Christmas?

Nothing wreaks havoc on holiday travel plans quite like a well-timed snowstorm (or freak power outage), and yet people still perennially hold out hope for a "white Christmas." It's wildly cliché and totally unrealistic for a huge swath of the population that lives where it rarely dips below 32 degrees, but that will never quell the thrill of possibly seeing even a dusting of flakes on the ground come December 25.
So what are the odds you'll see snow wherever you're celebrating this year? We've pulled together the latest forecasts from around the contiguous United States to see where frozen precipitation is in the cards between now and early next week, and where you can expect to see at least one inch of the white stuff on the ground. Spoiler alert: it's looking pretty good for those of you in the Midwest, Great Lakes, northern New England, and Rockies.
The Northeast
Historically, the probability of there being at least an inch of snow on the ground across the Northeast on Christmas is very high, and this year it's looking pretty decent -- specifically across northern New York and New England. However, above-average warm air is expect to move into the Southeast, mid-Atlantic, and Northeast in the coming days that may melt much of the snow on the ground and reduce the chances of seeing any in cities like Philadelphia, NYC, and Boston before Christmas, according to a report by AccuWeather. Meanwhile, existing accumulation is expected to last in other areas like western and upstate New York and northern New England, where it's already relatively deep.
Right now, some AccuWeather forecasts are predicting a decent chance of a storm across the Northeast on Christmas Day, but it's currently too early to tell exactly where precipitation would be rain and where it would be snow.
The Midwest
A storm system is expected to bring heavy snow across parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes throughout the latter part of this week, and cold temperatures will likely keep most of it around through Christmas. That means cities like Minneapolis and Omaha can expect a snowy holiday. Additionally, the bulk of the Plains and Rockies will be peeking out the window at white stuff on the ground come December 25.
The South
According to Weather.com, there is currently no snowcover anywhere across the South, and unfortunately for folks hoping for significant snowfall in time for Christmas morning, the odds aren't great. However, per Accuweather meteorologist Dave Samuhel, there is a slight chance that there could be a "clash" along the warm and cold air boundaries creating a "significant storm system" that brings snow to parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, North Texas, and Kentucky just in time for the holiday.
The West and Pacific Coast
While much of Washington and eastern Oregon are already covered in snow and will remain that way, it's not likely that any more significant snowfall will pass through in the days leading up to Christmas. And barring any freak atmospheric shift, most of California (except for possibly parts far north and east) will be snow-less again this year.
Of course, weather forecasts are notoriously fickle, and may very well change dramatically and frequently between now and December 25, so don't get too disappointed if the only thing on your Christmas list was a fresh coat of powder -- Santa might deliver.
