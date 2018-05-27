The New 'Winnie the Pooh' Movie Trailer Is Giving Twitter a Lot of Feelings

Whether your parents read you A.A. Milne's beloved children's books, or you watched the animated movie, or your friends refer to you as Eeyore on a regular basis, you have a whole lot of strong feelings about a tubby bear called Winnie the Pooh. And how could you help it? He and his pals are among the most delightful characters ever created.
So people were pretty nervous when word got around that Pooh Bear was getting the live-action Disney treatment in a movie called Christopher Robin, starring Ewan McGregor. Would they make him a hyper-realistic bear like that one in The Revenant? Wasn't there just another Christopher Robin movie? And if they pull it off, how could anyone withstand such cuteness?
Well, the full trailer is finally here, and the answers to those questions are: "no," "kind of," and "we're all going to be disintegrated because this is the most adorable beyond imagining."
The movie comes out August 3, but in the meantime, you can experience a bit of Pooh Bear, Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, and the rest of the gang. You'll cry. You will make strange noises of adoration.
And you won't be alone. One beautiful thing about the internet is that we all get to experience these things together, so if you're feeling a little self-conscious about weeping at a 2-minute trailer, don't. All of these people (and even a dictionary) did too:
