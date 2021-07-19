You Can Now Get Frozen Chuck E. Cheese Pizza at the Grocery Store

No more weird looks from parents for popping into your local Chuck E. Cheese sans kids or suffering through an afternoon of overpriced games just to get your hands on a slice: You can now get Chuck E. Cheese pizza at the grocery store.

"We are thrilled to bring Chuck E. Cheese to the grocery aisle with a new product inspired by our famous pizza and created to be enjoyed in family homes across the country," a Chuck E. Cheese representative said in a press a release. "This partnership is just the beginning as we continue to grow our Licensing Division and extend our brand in new categories for families to enjoy outside of our four walls."

Cheese and Pepperoni Chuck E. Cheese pizzas are now available at Kroger grocery stores across the country. They'll cost about $6.99 each. Each pizza also comes with 250 free e-tickets for the next time you visit a Chuck E. Cheese location, which seems like a pretty sweet deal. Imagine all the cool prizes you could get and how much less work you'll have to put in at Skeeball or whatever your go-to game is.