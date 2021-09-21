Celebrate Halloween for an Entire Month with Chuck E. Cheese's Pumpkin-Shaped Pizza
There are other spooky goodies to love, too.
So many of us spent parts of our childhood at Chuck E. Cheese, and even as an adult, the games and pizza remain an invaluable part of the experience. Sticking with tradition and with Halloween on the horizon, Chuck E. Cheese plans to keep the fun rolling with its Halloween Boo-tacular Celebration menu items. The second annual celebration will feature tons of cool menu items and meal deals for kids and parents alike.
Chuck E. Cheese is bringing back its pumpkin-shaped pepperoni pizza on its limited-time "monster" menu. It will also have a selection of desserts, such as the Slime Cookie, which is a large warm cookie topped with white icing, slime, and a candy monster face, and a jumbo-sized vanilla cupcake topped and filled with a vanilla whipped frosting, slime, and a candy monster face called the Creepy Cupcake. Dippin' Dots Eye Scream, which is cookies and cream Dippin' Dots topped with chocolate syrup, a dollop of slime, three gummy worms, and a scary candy eye, will also be available.
Along with its monster menu, the company is offering an array of different meal deals. Not only will Chuck E. Cheese be giving out free candy every night during the spooky season, but kids who come dressed in costumes can also earn 10 free play points. A Boo-tacular Family Fun Pack for families celebrating at home is also available. It includes two large one-topping pizzas, a Slime Cookie, a goody bag filled with toys and activities, and a Boo-tacular Activity Sheet when ordering directly from chuckecheese.com.
CMO of CEC Entertainment LLC. Sherri Landry said, "This Boo-tacular season we are packing in every bit of Halloween magic imaginable into our six week-long party. We invite all families, goblins, witches, and superheroes to come and have fun with us this Halloween!" All meal deals and spooky fun are being honored nationwide until October 31, 2021.