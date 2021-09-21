Celebrate Halloween for an Entire Month with Chuck E. Cheese's Pumpkin-Shaped Pizza

So many of us spent parts of our childhood at Chuck E. Cheese, and even as an adult, the games and pizza remain an invaluable part of the experience. Sticking with tradition and with Halloween on the horizon, Chuck E. Cheese plans to keep the fun rolling with its Halloween Boo-tacular Celebration menu items. The second annual celebration will feature tons of cool menu items and meal deals for kids and parents alike.

Chuck E. Cheese is bringing back its pumpkin-shaped pepperoni pizza on its limited-time "monster" menu. It will also have a selection of desserts, such as the Slime Cookie, which is a large warm cookie topped with white icing, slime, and a candy monster face, and a jumbo-sized vanilla cupcake topped and filled with a vanilla whipped frosting, slime, and a candy monster face called the Creepy Cupcake. Dippin' Dots Eye Scream, which is cookies and cream Dippin' Dots topped with chocolate syrup, a dollop of slime, three gummy worms, and a scary candy eye, will also be available.