Church's Chicken Is Offering a 10-Piece Legs & Thighs Deal for $10.99

When it comes to fried chicken, more is always more. For a limited time, Church's Chicken customers can get more chicken for less money. The chain is running a 10-piece legs and thighs deal for $10.99.

Customers can have the deal their way. It applies to both original and spicy bone-in fried chicken, so no matter your preference, you can cash in. All you have to do is visit the Church's Chicken website and find Original Family Value Meals to get this deal. Then select your preference—10-piece dark or 10-piece spicy—and prepare for some sweet savings.

This deal is available at participating Church's locations nationwide. It won't be around forever, so don't wait.