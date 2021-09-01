Church's Chicken Is Bringing a Home-Cooked Classic to Fast Food

If you've ever been lucky enough to attend a Southern Thanksgiving meal, you've likely tasted the sweet, caramelized goodness that is sweet potato casserole. It's a dish made with love, cinnamon, and boatloads of sugar. It is perfect.

Church's Chicken knows this, and the fast food chain has decided to share the love. Its newest menu item, Sweet Potato Casserole, takes sweet potatoes and combines them with creamy butter, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a few other spices, then tops that with melted mini marshmallows. No word on whether or not you can request extra marshmallows, but I guess that is a question reserved for your grandma's kitchen, not a fast food window.

The sweet potato casserole will be available at participating Church's Chickens nationwide. If you needed an extra push toward the nearest Church's, the chain also introduced a new family meal deal that will include a selection of sides, chicken, and biscuits starting at $20.