Church's Chicken Is Bringing a Home-Cooked Classic to Fast Food
The sweet potato casserole will also be included in a new $20 meal deal.
If you've ever been lucky enough to attend a Southern Thanksgiving meal, you've likely tasted the sweet, caramelized goodness that is sweet potato casserole. It's a dish made with love, cinnamon, and boatloads of sugar. It is perfect.
Church's Chicken knows this, and the fast food chain has decided to share the love. Its newest menu item, Sweet Potato Casserole, takes sweet potatoes and combines them with creamy butter, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a few other spices, then tops that with melted mini marshmallows. No word on whether or not you can request extra marshmallows, but I guess that is a question reserved for your grandma's kitchen, not a fast food window.
The sweet potato casserole will be available at participating Church's Chickens nationwide. If you needed an extra push toward the nearest Church's, the chain also introduced a new family meal deal that will include a selection of sides, chicken, and biscuits starting at $20.
The meal deal can feed six people and be customized to include a 10-piece Mixed Chicken, 12-piece Legs & Thighs, or 15-piece Texas Tenders, along with either three large classic sides or two large classic sides and six biscuits. The Sweet Potato Casserole will be included as one of the side options for the meal deal.
As a promotion, diners can also choose to get four Church's Chicken sandwiches and two large sides. A rep for Church's confirms that the Family Value Meals will be a permanent addition to the menu, but some promotional items (like the casserole) will be taken off the menu by October 31.