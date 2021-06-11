Church's Chicken's Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken Is Back on Menus

Church's Chicken announced plans to bring back its beloved Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken just in time for its annual Smokehouse Season. Every year for the last five years, Church's has been embracing smokehouse flavors for a limited time. This year is no different, and the poultry purveyor is serving up old favorites all summer long.

Smokehouse Season quietly kicked off at Church's Chicken in May, and will run through August 29. The "Texas-inspired" chicken flavor first debuted two Smokehouse Seasons ago to much fanfare but hasn't returned until now.

Church's Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken is a bone-in half chicken marinated in a smoky seasoning and then deep-fried without any batter or breading. It's then glazed in a smoky, bourbon-tinged sauce and topped with black pepper, and comes with mashed potatoes and a honey-butter biscuit on the side for $5.

"Our first Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse program delivered record-breaking sales ad traffic in 2019, and we've continued to hear from guests who have been clamoring for it ever since," Bria Gies, chief marketing officer at Church's Chicken, said in a statement. "The unique flavor profile of the Bourbon Black Pepper sauce took years to perfect, including exploration of foods and flavors throughout our home state of Texas. We love that our guests keep coming back for the big, bold Texas-inspired flavors of our signature glaze that offers the perfect combination of savory and smoky notes."