Church's Chicken Just Got In on the Reignited Fast Food Chicken Sandwich War
The market's newest chicken sandwich fights for a seat at the table.
Church's Chicken has finally come through with a fried chicken sandwich, making it the newest fast food chain to take part in the still-raging chicken sandwich war . If this news sounds familiar, it's because it is: Wendy's and KFC recently added similar menu items in attempts to recreate Popeyes' chicken sandwich buzz.
This new move from Church's comes 68 years into the chain's tenure, which seems long overdue considering it's a literal fried chicken restaurant. Still, this is an exciting development—if not for the sandwich itself, for the shade that Popeyes will almost certainly throw in Church's direction.
The Church's Chicken Sandwich comes on a toasted, honey butter-brushed brioche bun stuffed with crispy breaded chicken breast, crunchy pickles, and mayonnaise. If you want to turn up the heat, order the spicy version, which comes with spicy mayo and a jalapeño on the side for squeezing.
“We are experts in bone-in chicken, but the fan demand for that same level of quality and flavor in a boneless fried chicken sandwich from Church’s was emphatic and persistent, so we got to work and delivered,” said Brian Gies, Church's global chief marketing officer, in a statement on Monday.
For the amount of time the team was "at work" on the recipe, one can only hope that Church's achieved perfection.
According to the company's release , the Church's Chicken Sandwich starts at $3.99, and a combo with regular fries and a drink starts at $5.99. The sandwich can be ordered at any Church's location or delivered via DoorDash.
The new sandwiches have been permanently added to the Church's menu, so no rush. Unless of course they start selling out.
