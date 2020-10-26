Church's Chicken Just Got In on the Reignited Fast Food Chicken Sandwich War

Church's Chicken has finally come through with a fried chicken sandwich, making it the newest fast food chain to take part in the still-raging chicken sandwich war . If this news sounds familiar, it's because it is: Wendy's and KFC recently added similar menu items in attempts to recreate Popeyes' chicken sandwich buzz.

This new move from Church's comes 68 years into the chain's tenure, which seems long overdue considering it's a literal fried chicken restaurant. Still, this is an exciting development—if not for the sandwich itself, for the shade that Popeyes will almost certainly throw in Church's direction.

The Church's Chicken Sandwich comes on a toasted, honey butter-brushed brioche bun stuffed with crispy breaded chicken breast, crunchy pickles, and mayonnaise. If you want to turn up the heat, order the spicy version, which comes with spicy mayo and a jalapeño on the side for squeezing.