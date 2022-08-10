You Can Get $5 Off Church's Chicken When You Order This Week

A few months back, Church's Chicken dropped its Texas-Sized Meal, which gets you three-piece legs and thighs, two regular classic sides, a Honey-Butter Biscuit, and Jalapeño Popper. Cue the phrase everything's bigger in Texas. And now, you can get it, along with other menu favorites, for $5 off when you order with DoorDash.

The delivery platform is teaming up with the fast food joint to give us an incentive to order. As if we needed one. Spend $35 on Church's, and you'll get $5 off your entire order.

There's just one stipulation. The offer is valid only for DashPass customers through August 14. It's super easy to sign up, though. In fact, there's even a 30-day free trial for new members. It feels like the perfect time to give it a try, no?

While the regularly priced DashPass membership is $10 a month, the company also launched DashPass for Students earlier this year. The new membership tier offers you the same perks but at a discounted rate.

"Access to convenient, fast, and affordable ways to get everything you need is key for busy students on the go," DoorDash CMO Kofi Amoo-Gottfried said in a press release in April. "With the launch of DashPass for Students, we're excited to change the game for students with a plan that's designed specifically for them and provides access to everything from late-night study snacks and grocery items to school supplies and dorm essentials."