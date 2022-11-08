Church's Chicken Latest Deal Will Feed Your Whole Family for $20
The holidays are bringing back Church's Holi-Deals.
Eating out is not traditionally equated with saving money. In fact, most experts caution against it if you're trying to keep costs low. But Church's Chicken is making an exception with family meal deals starting at $20.
According to The Fast Food Post, Church's Chicken is offering its' Holi-Deal Family Meal, which includes 10 pieces of Original or Spicy chicken legs and thighs, two large sides, five biscuits, and five jalepeño peppers. The deal will be available starting now and offered for a limited time at Church's locations nationwide.
You can upgrade the Holi-Deal to add more, like chicken sandwiches or chicken tenders, for just a bit more. To find one of the 868 Church's Chicken locations near you, head to Locations.Churches.com.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.