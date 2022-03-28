Get Extra Church's Chicken for Free with This Legs & Thighs Deal

I don't know if anyone has told you this, but if not, let me be the first—food deals are always happening. From pizza to delivery-specific sales, you never have to pay full price for food if you know where to look. If you're into fried chicken, then Church's has a couple of hot new deals that can get you a hefty amount of chicken for a not-so-hefty price.

Right now, the chain is offering a 14-piece meal deal that is big enough to feed six people. The brand typically offers a 10-piece Leg and Thigh family meal, but the new promotion will give chicken lovers four extra pieces for the same price. The deal also includes three large sides, so those six Honey-Butter Biscuits or Baked Mac & Cheese could be yours. If you're not looking to feed the family, the chicken chain also has a Two Can Dine deal, which includes five pieces of chicken. You can help yourself to a five-piece leg and thigh deal with two regular classic sides and two Honey-Butter Biscuits.

Along with getting yourself some extra chicken, fans can also get a free regular side with the purchase of any menu combo and get any size drink for free with the purchase of one of the brand's chicken sandwiches.

The 14-piece deal is $22.99, while the Two Can Dine deal is $7.99. Prices may vary depending on location, so be sure to enter your state when checking out Church's coupon tab. All four promotions are available until April 24, 2022. If you're looking for other food deals, check out all of our April deals here.