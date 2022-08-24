Church's Chicken Is Adding 2 New Affordable Feasts to Its Menu

Church's Chicken has two new meal options for customers, according to The Fast Food Post. The Feed the Family Feast and the Texas Two-Piece Feasts will be available at Church's Chicken locations nationwide starting on August 25.

The Atlanta-headquartered chain's new Feed the Family Feast comes with a 10-piece legs and thighs, two large sides, five Honey-Butter Biscuits, and five Jalapeño peppers. It will be available starting at $20 at participating Church's Chicken locations.

The Texas Two-Piece Feast comes with a two-piece leg and thigh assortment, one Honey-Butter Biscuit, and one Jalapeño pepper. It will be available starting at $2.99. This is definitely perfect for those who are just trying to feed themselves, not the whole family.

You can find your nearest Church's Chicken location on the company's website, and explore the complete menu. You'll also be able to check out the coupons available for your area.