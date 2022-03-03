Church's Chicken Is Debuting Its First Fish Sandwich

For a lot of fast food chains, this time of year has almost always been fish sandwich season, largely thanks to Lent. For Church's Chicken, this year marks a first.

The fried chicken chain announced this week that its switching things up a bit by adding a fish sandwich to its menu in the United Sates for the first time. Dubbed the Fish Fry Sandwich, the new offering features a mild and flaky whitefish fillet coated with a crispy, seasoned panko crust—all served on a brioche bun.

It's worthing noting, however, that the sandwich will only be offered in select markets. You can find it in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, and Texas. It'll set you back around $3.99. If you're looking to jazz things up a bit, you can get it as part of a combo meal with regular fries, tartar sauce, and a large drink for $6.99.

If the Fish Fry Sandwich is anything like Church's fried chicken sandwich (ranked third on our list), then it may become your new go-to. Only one way to find out.