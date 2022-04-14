Church's Chicken Has a New Texas-Sized Meal Starting at $5.99

Big box meal deals are back, thank goodness. Following Wendy's return of the $5 Biggie Bag, Church's Chicken is delivering a Texas-Sized Meal with signature Texas flavors for just $5.99. The meal comes with hand-battered three-piece legs and thighs, two regular classic sides, a Honey-Butter Biscuit, and a jalapeño pepper! It's a big bargain.

Thirsty after all that flavor? You can upgrade your Texas-Sized Meal to get a large drink for $7.49. There's also an option to add an apple pie if you've got a craving for something sweet to finish (or begin) your meal with.

"Church's continually strives to serve our guests bold, flavorful meals straight from the heart of Texas," said Senior Vice President of U.S. Marketing for Church's Claudia Lezcano in a press release. "With the Texas-Sized Meal and Combo, everything is bigger—except for the price."

But this deal won't be around for long, so if you want to get your hands on your own Texas-Sized Meal, you'll need to do so on May 29th when the deal leaves the menu. You can find the nearest Church's Chicken and place your order online at Church's website.