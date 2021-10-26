Church's Chicken Just Dropped a Trio of Texas-Cut Bacon Chicken Sandwiches

Everything is bigger in Texas, from the trucks to the bacon slices. Church's Chicken is harnessing the Lone Star State's penchant for bigger and better and applying it to its new trio of chicken sandwiches.

The chicken chain is dropping a new Texas-Cut Bacon Chicken Sandwich in Original, Spicy, and Smoky Honey-Q, according to Chew Boom. Each sandwich will feature one of Church's signature juicy all-white meat chicken breast filets, along with crunchy pickles, thick-cut bacon, and a fluffy toasted brioche bun.

Fans who order the Spicy Texas-Cut Bacon Church's Chicken Sandwich will find a jalapeño pepper and spicy mayo on their sandwich. Those who opt for the Smoky Honey-Q Texas-Cut Bacon Chicken Sandwich will get Smoky Honey-Q sauce in place of mayo or spicy mayo.

No matter which variety you order, you'll have the option to upgrade. Customers can order the sandwich on its own or as a combo with a large drink and fries for $6.99.

Church's new Texas-Cut Bacon Chicken Sandwiches are a limited-time offering. They'll appear on menus nationwide beginning October 28 and will be available until December 26. After that, you're out of luck, so don't wait too long to try it.