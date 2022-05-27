Smokehouse Chicken Returns to Church's Chicken for the Summer

Church's Chicken is bringing back its Original Smokehouse Chicken for the summer. After first being introduced to the menu six years ago, the Smokehouse Chicken has gone through multiple flavor variations. Now, back in its original iteration, the menu item will only be available for a short time this summer.

The Original Smokehouse Chicken is a half chicken marinated in a flavorful, smoky sauce. It is then fried and coated in a smoky glaze. The recipe was created by Church's Chicken Chef Kevin Houston.

"I was so excited to dive back into our delicious Original Smokehouse Chicken recipe and bring it back to our restaurants just in time for summer," Houston said in a press release. "Exploring other flavor variations—such as last year's Bourbon Black Pepper—and showcasing our innovation always pleases our guests, but I know fans will be thrilled to hear the Original Smokehouse Chicken is back on the menu once again."

You can get the combo meal featuring the Original Smokehouse Chicken along with creamy mashed potatoes, a Honey-Butter Biscuit, and a drink starting at just $6. Last year, the Smokehouse Chicken offerings were available at Church's until August 29, so if you want to get your hands on this item, you'll want to head to your nearest location sometime soon.