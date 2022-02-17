Church's Chicken Welcomes Back 2 Favorites & Adds a New Dessert to Its Menu

Fans of Church's Chicken, listen up! The fried chicken chain is bringing back two fan-favorite menu items and offering an all-new dessert.

The southern-style fast food joint is welcoming back its Texas Tenders 'n Butterfly Shrimp, which first debuted in 2021. And of course, because you're going to need something to wash it down, Church's Strawberry Blast Lemonade and Iced Tea are also returning.

"Church's is dedicated to offering the next level of flavor in a sea of sameness, and these offerings are no exception," Senior Vice President of Marketing Claudia Lezcano said in a press release. "We're always looking for ways to continue bringing our guests past favorites as well as new menu offerings, all at a great price point."