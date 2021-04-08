Church's Is Serving a New Smoky Honey-Q Chicken Sandwich

Brands across the fast food industry have continued to elevate the chicken wars. Even Taco Bell is getting in on the action. But now, Church's is bringing the sweet with its all-new Smoky Honey-Q Chicken sandwich.

The chain has taken its spectacular crispy chicken—hand-breaded and coated with Church's classic home-style seasoning—and topped it with crunchy pickles and a Honey-Q sauce. It comes sandwiched on a toasted brioche bun.

The Smoky Honey-Q sauce isn't exactly new. It's just new to this sandwich. And ICYMI, it boasts a BBQ-honey mustard combo with notes of sweet, heat, and smoke.

The sandwich, which has officially rolled out nationwide, is available at Church's Chicken for $3.99, but if you're down for a more well-rounded meal you can drop $6.49 for a combo that includes any regular side and regular drink.