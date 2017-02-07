Watch the World's Smallest Baby Hippo Take Its Shaky First Steps

Those steps were a big deal because Fiona was premature. She was too weak to stand on her own when she was born, which prevented her from getting milk from her mother. It's meant caretakers have been closely monitoring her while making sure she's close enough to her parents that they can hear and smell each other.

Baby hippos are usually born somewhere between 55 and 120 pounds, but Fiona weighed only 29 pounds. That makes her 25 pounds lighter than the lowest-ever recorded birth weight for this species of hippo, according to the Zoo.

“Even though Fiona’s not out of the woods yet, every baby needs a name and her animal care team thought the name was a perfect fit for their 'fair' little girl,” said Christina Gorsuch, curator of mammals at the Cincinnati Zoo. “They have been with her 24 hours a day and think this name suits her personality.”