Cincinnati Zoo Shutters Social Media Because Your Harambe Memes Won't Die

The internet is like preschool. Tell the kids to stop bouncing off the walls and they're going to openly mock you. And then probably send you a Harambe meme. That's the problem that the Cincinnati Zoo has encountered amid a deluge of Harambe memes that are as likely to stop as a Phish concert.

Since the killing of the gorilla Harambe after a four-year-old fell into the gorilla's pen back in May, the zoo has basically seen non-stop Harambe memes flooding its social media accounts. Monday, zoo director Thane Maynard made the mistake of asking the internet to stop. While he was totally justified in doing so, the world has a zero percent success rate when telling the internet to stop doing anything. The influx of Harambe memes in response to the zoo's pleas has forced the zoo to close all of its social media accounts.