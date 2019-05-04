Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is arriving, you know, on May… the cinco of Mayo. It’s a celebration of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla (it's not Mexico’s Independence Day, that's September 16). It’s as good of a reason as any to raise a glass to the victory.
Popular fast food chains and other restaurants all across the country will help you celebrate with deals on food and drink exclusively for Cinco de Mayo. You’ll find offers from places like Wendy’s, El Fenix, Hungry Howie’s, and Überitto, among many others.
Below you'll find our running list of the best food and drink deals available for Cinco de Mayo. You'll be juggling tacos and margs in no time.
Free Food on Cinco de Mayo
Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: Spend $10 at a participating Moe's through Uber Eats and you get a free Homewrecker burrito with the code "FREEFIESTA."
When: May 2-5
Del Taco
The deal: Make a $5 purchase through the Del App, and you'll be set up with a free Beyond Taco, Beyond Avocado Taco, or Del Taco.
When: May 5
California Tortilla
The deal: Stop in over Cinco de Mayo weekend and you'll get a coupon for a free taco that can be redeemed May 6-12.
When: May 3-5
Wendy's
The deal: Order through DoorDash's mobile app and you can get a free small Frosty with the purchase of any Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo. Just use the code "HOUSEWENDYS." (It's a Game of Thrones reference, kind of, because this deal is only available on Sundays.)
When: Sundays through May 19
Food Deals for Cinco de Mayo
Hungry Howie's
The deal: The flavored pizza crust folks are offering a large one-topping pizza for just $5.55 when you order online, in-store, or by phone.
When: May 1-5
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Text "CHOS" to 64827 and you'll get a coupon for $1 nachos at Cumberland locations everywhere.
When: May 4-5
Schlotzsky's
The deal: A medium drink, bag of chips, and Fiesta Chicken Sandwich will run you just $5.
When: May 5
El Pollo Loco
The deal: Get a $5 Street Corn Tostada or a $5 five-piece fire-grilled chicken order.
When: May 3-5
Hooters
The deal: South and Southwest Florida locations will offer a Cinco + Cinco + Cino deal. Get two margaritas on the rocks and an order of nachos for $15.
When: May 5
7-Eleven
The deal: In a Pokémon-related promotion, 7-Eleven has $1 small coffees, medium cold brews, and medium Slurpees.
When: Through May 21
The Pie Hole
The deal: If tequila gives you a hangover, you could just get after these Strawberry Margarita Pie Holes, which will be just $1.50 each over the weekend.
When: May 4-5
Überrito
The deal: Get a $5 burrito, bowl, or salad for the occasion. Not valid for delivery orders.
When: May 5
Monterey's Little Mexico
The deal: For $9.99 you're on the receiving end of all-you-can-eat enchiladas. The offer is only good for dine-in.
When: May 1-7
Casa Ole
The deal: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all week with all-you-can-eat fajitas for $15 when you dine-in.
When: May 1-7
Atlas Coffee Club
The deal: The subscription coffee club has special packages put together for Mother's Day that could get you as much as $50 off an order.
When: through May 12
Margarita and Drink Specials for Cinco de Mayo
El Fenix
The deal: The Cinco de Mayo celebration is getting underway early. Grab an eight-ounce margarita for just a buck.
When: Through May 5
TGI Fridays
The deal: In honor of the holiday, TGI Fridays has $5 margaritas, patron shots, and 23-ounce pours of Dos Equis. While you're tossing back some refreshments, you can get in on Fridays' endless appetizers.
When: May 5
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Stop into participating locations to find Fresh Agave Lime Margaritas for $5.
When: May 5
Yard House
The deal: Pick up a $5 house margarita, Salted Watermelon Margarita, or Pomegranate Margarita at select locations.
When: May 5
Hurricane Grill & Wings
The deal: You'll find $5 margaritas, $3 tequila shots, and $3 tacos at locations across the country.
When: May 5
Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant
The deal: Stop in for a $5 Grande Mexican Draft Beer or $6.95 Flag Margarita.
When: May 5
Snuffer's
The deal: It's $3 house margaritas and $4 Snufferitas all weekend.
When: May 3-5
Islands
The deal: Everyone is getting $2 off the House Rocks, Frozen, Strawberry, or Mangorita Margarita every day this month.
When: May 1-31
Bahama Breeze
The deal: It's a month-long Cinco de Mayo celebration at Bahama Breeze. Get a $5 classic margarita or a $10 create-your-own premium tequila or rum flight.
When: Through May 31
Local Food Deals for Cinco de Mayo
Azule Taqueria - Santa Monica, California
The deal: Every taco on the menu will be just $2 all day.
When: May 5
L27 at The Westin - Nashville, Tennessee
The deal: From open to close, you'll find 2-for-1 margaritas at the rooftop bar. There will also be a special menu available.
When: May 5
Lulu's Bait Shack - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The deal: Grab a bucket of five Coronas and an order of blackened chicken nachos for $30.
When: May 5
STRFSH - Santa Monica, California
The deal: Grab the STRFSH Cinco Combo for $10. It features two beer-battered fish tacos, a side of fries, and a drink. (Rosé is an option.)
When: May 5
Tokio Pub - Schaumburg, Illinois
The deal: During two one-hour windows on Sunday, Tokio is offering $1 tacos.
When: May 5, noon-1pm and 8-9pm
Vida Verde - New York, New York
The deal: From May 1-5, the restaurant will have liquor brands stopping in and offering drinks or shots. The only way to find out what those are is to stop in. However, on May 5, you'll also find a BOGO deal on margaritas from 6-8pm.
When: May 5
Village Burger Bar - Allen, Dallas, and Plano, Texas
The deal: Margaritas are just $3.50. Happy Cinco weekend, margarita lovers.
When: May 3-5
Other Food Deals on Cinco de Mayo
Noodles & Company
The deal: For every $25 gift card purchased, you'll get a free $5 gift card. The cards can be purchased in-store or online.
When: April 24 - June 30
